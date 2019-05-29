Health Ministry denies shortage of wound dressings for EB patients

TEHRAN – While reports published on Monday claimed that U.S. sanctions hindering wound dressing import, threatened the lives of Iranian Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) patients, an official with Health Ministry announced that there are a sufficient amount of wound dressings in the country for the current year ending on March 19, 2020.

We used to purchase wound dressing with trade name of mepilex from Mölnlycke, a Swedish pharmaceutical company, advisor to deputy health minister, Jamshid Kermanchi, said.

Since past few years, the Ministry has purchased the dressing and provided to the patients free of charge, he said, adding, “last year we managed to buy more of the products, therefore, there are no shortages.”

He went on to say that the patients will not face any difficulties receiving skin care products at least till the next year.

“However, last year, we faced with some challenges for importing the wound care products to the country which was then resolved by the Ministry’s efforts,” he concluded.

EB is a group of rare diseases that cause fragile, blistering skin. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or the stomach.

There's currently no cure for EB, but treatment can help ease and control symptoms. With so many wounds at different stages of healing, the management of EB is complex. Protecting the peri-wound skin, avoiding skin stripping, addressing the bio-burden and exudate management are all key factors to consider.

In patients with EB the skin is so fragile and dressing changes so frequent that atraumatic dressings are recommended to prevent further damage, pain or bleeding. Silicone-based dressings are easier to apply and remove than traditional dressings. They also protect the wound and peri-wound skin and create a favorable environment for wound healing.

FB/MQ/MG