Monthly non-oil exports from PSEEZ up 32% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Non-oil exports from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) in Iran’s southwestern port city of Assaluyeh reached 1.967 million tons in the past Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21-May 21), rising 32 percent compared to the same month in the past year, according to a customs official.

Ahmad Pour-Heidar, the director general of the PSEEZ’s customs office, put the value of non-oil commodities exported from this region during the mentioned month at $728.9 million, IRIB reported.

PSEEZ, which is named Iran’s energy hub, is also home to the world’s largest gas reserve, South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf. The zone is the hub of Iran’s exports of major non-oil commodities, that are gas condensate and petrochemicals.

Rise in non-oil exports from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone is under the condition that the U.S. has renewed sanctions against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of Iran’s nuclear deal in May 2018 and ordered re-imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

