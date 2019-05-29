‘Certain elements within Trump administration pushing for war with Iran’ 

TEHRAN – Certain elements in the Donald Trump government are trying to drive the United States into war with Iran, Iran’s deputy foreign minister has said.

“We know that there are certain elements and people who are trying to push the United States to war with Iran for their own ends. However, we hope that wisdom will prevail in Washington,” Abbas Araqchi told RIA Novosti in an interview published on Tuesday.

Iran is prepared for the possibility of war with the United States, but hopes instead that tensions between the two nations can be calmed down, the deputy foreign minister said.

“We hope that we can start a dialogue, but we are ready for war,” he stressed.

The official underlined that a conflict would be “catastrophic” for the entire Middle East.

In comments on Wednesday, Araqchi tried to fix misunderstandings regarding his interview with RIA Novosti by saying that he had not mentioned that Iran would talk to the U.S.

“As we have said repeatedly, there has been no direct or indirect talks, nor would there be any. But the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to hold talks with the entire countries of the Persian Gulf region to ease tension and establish well-balanced, constructive relations based on mutual respect and interests.”

Tehran has repeatedly warned the U.S. against provoking a conflict, stating that Iran is not intimidated by Washington’s increasingly hostile rhetoric and military posturing. However, Tehran has always maintained that it does not seek war.

In an effort to deescalate the situation, Iran has sought dialogue with its neighbors. Speaking with Qatar’s foreign minister in Doha on Tuesday, Araqchi expressed his “country’s readiness to enter into a dialogue between the Persian Gulf states and Iran regarding the stability and security of the region.”

SP/PA