Military conflict in Persian Gulf highly unlikely, says Iranian general

TEHRAN – Head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies believes that the possibility of a military conflict in the Persian Gulf region is decreasing as no state wants to see a new crisis in the region.

“At first glance, it may seem that the situation in the Persian Gulf is heading towards a military conflict but when studying the situation more closely, we see that chances for such a conflict are low,” Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan told the Mehr news agency on Sunday.

“The Persian Gulf is like a tinderbox and explosion of the first firecracker can lead to a huge disaster,” General Pourdastan says.

“The existing course of affairs and events show that our diplomacy will definitely fulfill our desired results,” Pourdastan said.

He highlighted the capability of Iranian armed forces, saying the enemies won’t dare launch an attack against Iran.

Top Iranian military commanders have repeatedly said Tehran is not seeking war against any country but it has the power to defend itself.

“As repeatedly announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t seek war against any country,” Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said last month.

