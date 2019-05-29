Leader: US, its cronies will fail to impose so-called deal of century on Palestinians

TEHRAN- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US and its cronies will fail to impose the so-called deal of the century on Palestinians.

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with a number of university professors, elites and researchers in Tehran on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that defending Palestinians was both a humanitarian and a religious duty and noted that participation in this year’s International Quds Day rallies was more important than before given the ongoing sensitive developments in the region.