Leader: U.S. negotiations offer is a deception aimed to strip Iran of its defense power

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that U.S. officials’ claims seeking negotiations with Tehran is an act of “deception,” saying such an offer is merely aimed at disarming the Iranian nation of its “elements of power.”

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in response to numerous offers of negotiations recently put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid a campaign of “maximum pressure” against Tehran.

“Having failed to achieve its goal through pressure, the enemy is coming forward with an offer of talks, while assuming the Iranian nation is simple-minded,” the Leader said, according to a Press TV report of his statements.

“The Iranian nation will definitely make progress, but without you and on the condition that you don’t approach it,” he said to U.S. officials.

Speaking during a meeting with top Judiciary officials, the Leader said the American officials, fearing Iran’s might, are now attempting to bring Iran to the negotiating table so they could wreak havoc on it.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in case Tehran accepts the offer and submits to Washington’s demands, Washington will then move to harm the Iranian nation, and if Iran rejects the offer, the U.S. will keep up its pressure as well as its political and propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The Leader reaffirmed that the Iranian nation will not retreat in the face of America’s “cruel sanctions” and “insults” and will continue on the path to progress and prosperity.

“The world’s most hated and vicious government, which is itself behind wars, sedition, and exploitation of other countries, levels accusations against and levels insults at the honorable nation of Iran on a daily basis,” the Leader said.

“However, the Iranian nation will not be taken aback by such ugly measures and will not retreat,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader’s remarks came two days after the U.S. imposed new sanctions targeting Ayatollah Khamenei’s office and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Washington is also set to slap bans on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is seen as the architect of a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which Washington abruptly abandoned last year and reinstated its unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

