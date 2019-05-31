Deal of century doomed to failure: Shamkhani

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Thursday that the so-called “deal of century” proposed by the U.S. is doomed to failure.

“This shameful plot will be defeated by the hands of the Palestinian resistant people,” he told a conference through a video link held in the Gaza Strip under the title of “No to Deal of Century”.

Shamkhani said, “The U.S. administration seeks to waste the Palestinian people’s blood over the last 70 years through ending the issue of the Palestinians’ return (to their homeland) with the help of Arab countries’ money.”

He noted that the plan is aimed at “complete elimination of Palestine”.

Elsewhere, he said that International Quds Day is the “day of Islam and using the world of Islam’s capacities” to continue fight for liberating the noble Quds and forming Palestinian government in the occupied lands.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

Shamkhani said that Iran continues to support resistance groups.

“In line with the viewpoint of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, we once again in the Islamic Republic insist on supporting the resistance, especially in the occupied Palestine, and will not cease this support despite all hardships, political pressures and economic sanctions, as the Islamic Republic considers supporting the resistance fighters a religious obligation,” Press TV quoted him as saying.

Shamkhani also highlighted how the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 was followed by creation of resistance movements that defeated Israel in all confrontations with the regime, liberating Gaza and southern Lebanon. He saluted the resistance fighters, who brought about the victories.

NA/PA