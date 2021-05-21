Iranian diplomat lauds Palestine ‘tremendous victory’

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, has praised the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli regime, saying the resistance has achieved a “tremendous victory” in the face of Israel.

In a tweet on Friday, the diplomat said Israel’s security has been destroyed and that al-Quds remains the eternal capital of Palestine.

“Palestinian Resistance & people made a tremendous victory. Palestine's unity has been demonstrated in Gaza, al-Quds, West Bank, & occupied territories. So-called Israel's security was shattered & fully destroyed. Quds remains Palestine's perpetual capital,” Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.

The tweet came amid celebrations in Palestine and elsewhere in the world on the ceasefire that Israel unilaterally announced late on Thursday night after failing to defeat the Palestinian resistance.

Nearly two weeks ago, Israel began an air raid campaign against the Gaza Strip after the Palestinians there protested against Israel’s atrocities in the West Bank, where Israeli authorities imposed new bans and doubled down on their crackdown against the Palestinians.

The whole episode began when Israel moved ahead with its inhumane and racist decision to evict a number of Palestinian families from their ancestral homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and replace them with extremist Jews, a move that caused an international outcry and eventually provoked Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to strike back at Israel.

During the war on Gaza, Israel targeted civilians and killed at least 60 children, something that fits well into Israel’s global reputation as the killer of children.

The international community, including Iran, called on Israel to stop its atrocities.

Palestinian resistance groups thanked Iran for standing by the Palestinian people. Abu Hamza, spokesman for al-Quds Brigades, thanked Iran and the Resistance countries, saying that these countries are partners of the Palestinian groups in the victory over the Zionist regime.

In a speech delivered on Friday, the spokesman said, “Quds is the basis of our war and the sword of resistance and the reason for our victory. The sound of rockets and gunpowder was cut off; but our long journey will not stop. We were able to rein in the enemy and the settlers. Today marks the end of another milestone in the history of resistance.”

“We respect the role of Iran and the axis of resistance in supporting [the Palestinian people] and tell them that you are our partners in this victory. We are always on the alert and our eyes are watching the enemy in all fields,” Abu Hamza said, according to Fars News.