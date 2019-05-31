Iranian cinema captivates Melbourne Phoenix Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Mysteries of the Lake”, “The Incomplete” and “Accordion” have won awards at the Phoenix Film Festival in Melbourne, Australia, the organizers announced last week.

Directed by Armin Isarian, “Mysteries of the Lake” won the award for best documentary and “The Incomplete” by Erfan Parsapur received the award for best feature with a budget under $250,000.

“Mysteries of the Lake” introduces Takht-e Soleiman, an ancient site located in northwestern Iran, and its mysterious lake. It is bound with secrets, myths and legends partly left from real historical events and partly made by creative minds of the locals. The depth of water has kept the lake out of reach, making the secrets and mysteries even more enigmatic. The bottom of this mysterious lake is untouched because of its poisonous water and mountainous location.

The animated movie “The Incomplete” tells the story of a hungry Otter, but a perfectionist and obsessive one who wants everything complete in a perfect world, a world that provides countless favorable chances.

Alireza Amini’s movie “Accordion” shared the award for best feature with no-budget under $25,000 with “Robin” co-directed by Kevin Schmutzler and Tobias Schmutzler from Germany.

“Octav”, a Romanian drama directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi won the award for best feature with a budget over $250,000.

The award for best short film went to “Boxed” by Wanjiru Njendu, a filmmaker of Kenyan descent based in Los Angeles.

“The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands” co-directed by Robert Lence and Aleksey Tsitsilin from Russia was selected as best animation.

Photo: “The Incomplete” by Erfan Parsapur received the award for best feature with a budget under $250,000 at the Phoenix Film Festival in Melbourne, Australia.

MMS/YA