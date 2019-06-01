Iranian envoys mark Quds Day, slam ‘deal of century’

TEHRAN – Iranian ambassadors to Bulgaria, Belarus, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have marked International Quds Day held worldwide on Friday and condemned the Zionist regime’s brutality against Palestinian people, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Speaking at a conference, Iranian Ambassador to Bulgaria Mohammad Javad Rasouli described International Quds Day as a clever initiative launched by the late Imam Khomeini to focus on the Palestinian cause.

The initiative has turned into a unifying force to fight the Zionist regime’s occupation, apartheid, massacre and creation of discords and crises in the region, Rasouli stated.

He then pointed to the so-called “deal of the century”, saying according to U.S. behavior, the move would only lead to the destruction of the Palestinian cause and unilateral support for the Zionist regime.

Iran’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Mahmoud Heidari also described the day as a unifying element for the Islamic world against the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine, including Gaza.

“Fortunately, Quds Day is marked in many countries today,” he said.

On deal of the century, Heidari said the systematic efforts by some major powers in support of the occupant regime of Israel necessitates greater support for the Palestinian cause.

Mostafa Oveysi, Iran’s ambassador to Belarus, called into attention the importance of marking Quds Day and raising awareness in the Islamic world about the oppressed people of Palestine and the crimes of the Zionist regime and the U.S. against them.

Oveysi pointed to the remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about the imminent collapse of the deal of the century and called on Muslims to resist against the oppression and tyranny of the world’s hegemons.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities. Many Jewish people also attend the rallies in order to draw a line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

MH/PA