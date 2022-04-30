Quds Day demonstrations symbolize solidarity of Islamic Ummah: Raisi

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has said the demonstrations held on the occasion of World Quds Day symbolize the solidarity of the Islamic Ummah with Palestine.

President Raisi considered the liberation of Quds based on the promise of God and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Raisi who attended large demonstrations of World Quds Day on Friday morning said, "The message of this presence is that today it is the Palestinian young people and teenagers and the Resistance who have taken the initiative in the field of action and are determining the fate of the long resistance of the Palestinian people".

Noting that the future of the land of Palestine will be determined by these young warriors, the president said, "We consider the liberation of Al-Quds certain by the promise of God and the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), and this great movement that we are witnessing today in the form of demonstrations is a symbol of the solidarity of the Islamic Ummah, which will lead to the destruction of the Zionist Regime".

Millions of Iranians from all walks of life marched the streets on the last Friday of Ramadan to mark World Quds Day. The massive rallies were intended to highlight the Palestinian cause as the Islamic world’s number one priority.

Rallies were held in hundreds of cities in Iran, such as Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

Although the rallies were supposed to begin at 10: a.m. nationwide, people flooded the streets at 9: a.m.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei addressed the people on Friday in a live televised speech.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to many developments inside and outside Palestine forcing Israel to hunker down and adopt a defensive position instead of an offensive one. “The ‘unbreakable will’ in the Palestinian arena and throughout West Asia is replacing the so-called ‘invincible army’ of the Zionists. This criminal army was forced to switch its offensive line to the defensive one,” he said.

The Leader noted, “In the political arena, we see the most important supporter of the usurping entity [Israel], I mean America, suffering successive defeats: a defeat in the war in Afghanistan, a defeat in exercising maximum pressure on Islamic Iran, a defeat in front of the Asian powers, a defeat in controlling the global economy, and a defeat in its internal management where there is the emergence of a deep rift in this administration.”

The situation in Israel is also moving on a trajectory of decline, he said. “The usurping entity is floundering in the political and military arena within a complex web of problems,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.

The Leader pointed to a significant change in the national mood of Palestinians inside and outside their territories. They now support a military confrontation with Israel, according to Ayatollah Khamenei.

“Polls indicate that nearly seventy percent of the Palestinians in the lands of forty-eight and sixty-seven, and in the diaspora camps, are calling on the leaders of Palestine for a military confrontation against the usurping entity. This is an important phenomenon, as it means the complete readiness of the Palestinians to confront the usurping entity. It also means the public is giving green light to the jihadist factions to exercise their role whenever they deem the time necessary,” he stated.

