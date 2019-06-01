Ayatollah Khamenei condoles martyrdom of cleric in Kazerun

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei offered condolences over the martyrdom of Hojattoleslam Sheikh Mohammad Khorsand, the Friday prayer leader of Kazerun.

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences to the people of Kazerun and the family of Hojattoleslam Khorsand over the martyrdom.

Calling him an “active and successful” clergyman, the Leader said Khorsand’s reunion with God on the Laylat al-Qadr and right after hours of supplication and invocation shows the great divine reward for that pious and industrious cleric.

The Friday prayer leader of Kazerun was murdered on May 29.

Khorsand, 52, was stabbed in the abdomen by an attacker outside his home and succumbed to injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The assailant, identified as Hamid Derakhshandeh, fled the scene but was arrested by police a few hours later.

Kazeun is located in the southern province of Fars.