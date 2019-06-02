Telecom center seeks help of AI companies to launch 5G network

TEHRAN -- Iran Telecommunication Research Center has called on companies active in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cooperate for launching the 5th Generation (5G) of telecom network, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The center urged cooperation of all software-based groups and companies who are active in the field of AI in wireless telecommunication.

The invitation is due to the crucial role of software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV) as well as AI technology development in operating and penitence of 5G network.

Last week, the information and communication technology (ICT) minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on his twitter account that “despite sanctions, we plan to establish the 5th Generation (5G) of telecom network”.

According to research by GSMA, which represents mobile operators worldwide, 5G is forecast to account for as many as 1.2 billion connections by 2025, likely to cover one-third of the world's population.

5G networks demand AI

According to Network Computing, the biggest reason 5G networks demand AI is that they’re far more complex than previous-generation networks.

At the level of network and service design, 5G also adds new layers of complexity. In previous networks, everything was tuned towards the same basic goal: high-quality voice and data experiences. 5G networks must support multiple use cases (enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-low-latency applications, machine communications), each serving different verticals with very different requirements.

Unlike previous-generation infrastructures, 5G networks are also far more dynamic. Network resources can now scale up or down—even at the level of individual network slices—in real time, in response to changing conditions. They’re also non-deterministic, with performance fluctuating based on location, time, device, application, and other factors.