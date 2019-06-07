EU cannot confront U.S. sanctions: ex-envoy

TEHRAN – Former Iranian Ambassador to Italy Abolfazl Zohrevand has said the European Union is not able to resist and confront the United States’ policy of sanctions and pressure against Iran, noting that the EU instead wants to buy time.

“The European Union is not able to resist and confront the U.S. policy of sanctions and pressure and it only wants to buy some time, so we will not see any special happening in our relation with the European Union before the U.S. presidential election in 2010. Europeans just hope the Democrats win the upcoming election,” Mehr on Thursday quoted Zohrevand as saying.

He also said that the EU’s ability to make INSTEX operational has weakened compared to the past.

On the results of the European Union parliamentary election, Zohrevand said, “Backing extremist rightists in Europe, Trump and Bolton try to disintegrate the European Union, but the European people through resistance won’t let the U.S. dream come true.”

MH/PA