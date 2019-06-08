Foreign national arrested with counterfeit money  

TEHRAN — A foreign national, trying to exchange $600 counterfeit money at an exchange in northern Tehran got arrested, ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a national of an Asian country referred to an exchange and was reported to the police for trying to exchange the fake money, police officer Ali-Aqa Karkhaneh explained.

The foreign national who works for a private company in Tehran was arrested and transferred to the police station right away, he added.

Karkhaneh warned citizens as well as foreign nationals to purchase currency from stores rather than vendors to avoid such incidents.

