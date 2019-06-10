Party chief calls for expulsion of French envoy over Macron’s remarks

TEHRAN – The secretary-general of the Islamic Coalition Party has asked Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to expel France’s ambassador to Tehran over President Macron’s “meddlesome remarks”.

“France has always played the bad cop and is still playing that role,” Asadollah Badamchian said, Mehr reported.

Pointing to a recent meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and France, Badamchian said echoing of Trump’s rhetoric by Macron should not be considered acceptable.

In their meeting in France on Thursday, Trump and Macron called for efforts to keep Tehran from what they called getting nuclear weapons.

“I don’t think we have differences over Iran… I don’t think that the president wants to see nuclear weapons and neither do I,” Trump told reporters ahead of a meeting with Macron in Caen.

Macron also said Paris and Washington shared the same objective on Iran, saying they sought to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, reduce Iran’s ballistic activity, contain Iran's regional activity and establish peace in the region.

“All the other debates are about technicalities,” the French leader said, calling for fresh talks to extend the terms of the JCPOA and to achieve those goals.

MH/PA