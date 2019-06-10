Iran to unveil phase II of stable isotopes on June 22

TEHRAN – An official with Iran’s Atomic Energy Origination (IAEO) has said the second phase of the stable isotopes project in the Fordow facility will be unveiled on June 22.

Asghar Zare’an made the remarks on the sideline of an exhibition on Iran’s nuclear achievements in Kordestan on Sunday.

Zare’an expressed the hope that the base would be finished and inaugurated in April 2020, Mehr reported.

He added that the first phase of the project has been finalized with the cooperation of Russia.

Iran is the 12th country that possesses this technology which has various medical and agricultural applications, he explained.

Stable isotopes are non-radioactive forms of atoms. Although they do not emit radiation, their unique properties enable them to be used in a broad variety of applications, including water and soil management, environmental studies, nutrition assessment studies, and forensics.

MH/PA