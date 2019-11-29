Leader reacts to Trump’s unexpected visit to U.S. military base in Afghanistan  

TEHRAN – In reaction to the U.S. President’s sudden visit to Afghanistan, Leader of the Islamic Revolution underscored in his official tweeter account that such moves are nothing but insulting other nations’ independence and freedom.

“The Americans enter a country, including Iraq, without any permission. They neither go to that country’s government nor its capital city. They have their own military base there and go to their base. It is meant that they insult officially the nations’ independence and freedom,” Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined.

President Donald Trump arrived at Bagram air base in Afghanistan on Thursday.

MJ/

