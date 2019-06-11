Germany must respond to its approach

TEHRAN - A recent German Foreign Minister's recent visit to Iran can be analyzed from a variety of dimensions. Undoubtedly, Berlin as one of the three European countries signing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is accused of being passive to the United States and even accepting the unacceptable demands of the government of Donald Trump in Washington.

Undoubtedly, under such circumstances, Germany cannot play the role of an independent actor in the world of diplomacy! Unfortunately, Germany, along with Britain and France, held talks with the Tramp government in 2017 on a nuclear ambitions deal with Iran. Berlin has agreed to change the nuclear deal with Iran! The point is that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, like Donald Trump, is an unreliable politician.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maasis now trying to play a mediating role for Iran and the United States! This is while Berlin must only respond to the non-compliant behavior of itself and of Europe in relation to a nuclear deal with Iran.

Over the last year, the European troika has not only done anything to revive the nuclear deal or bring any kind of benefit to the Iranian nation, but they have actually backed up U.S. by developing new plans to undermine Iran’s “missile work”, and diminish its “power in the region” as well as its “nuclear technology”.

As stated in clauses 26 and 36 of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if the other side fails to meet its obligations, Iran is entitled to partially or completely end its commitments as well. So, Iran’s recent decision could be analyzed both on legal and strategic terms.

However, it seems that the strategic aspects of Iran’s decision are even more important than its legal aspects. This decision is strategically important because it stops Washington and European troika to carry out their anti-Iran scheme, a dangerous scheme that they actually started devising when Trump took the office in 2017.

Undoubtedly, the three countries of Germany, Britain, and France must respond to their unacceptable behavior towards Iran and their unwillingness to agree to a nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Berlin has to make a choice between "Independence in the world of diplomacy" and "affiliation with the Trump government"!

