Afghan director Ramin Rasuli making his new film in Iran

TEHRAN – Afghan filmmaker Ramin Rasuli is making his new movie titled “Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” on location in Iran.

A cast of Iranian and Afghan actors is collaborating on this project, a public relations team announced on Tuesday.

A joint production between Iran and Afghanistan, the film tells the story of a remote Afghan village seized by the Taliban, and the exploits occurring after a village girl takes a U.S. airborne soldier, who has survived a helicopter crash, into their village.

“Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” is Rasuli’s second film in Iran with Iranian producer Siavash Haqiqi.

He made his debut film “Lina” in 2017 in the country with a cast composed of prominent Iranian actors Amir Aqai and Homayun Ershadi and Afghan actress Hasiba Ebrahimi.

Photo: Afghan actress Atefeh Amini acts in a scene from “Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” by her fellow Afghan, filmmaker Ramin Rasuli.

