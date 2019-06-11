“The House of the Blessed” to raise funds for Iran’s flood victims

TEHRAN – Over 80 veteran Iranian artists will showcase their latest works in an exhibition titled “The House of the Blessed” to raise funds for victims of Iran’s recent floods.

The exhibit, which will open on Friday at the gallery of Mellat Cineplex in Tehran, will put a collection of paintings, photos, drawings, cartoons and sculptures by Mohammad Ehsai, Kambiz Derambakhsh, Kurosh Shishegaran, Fakhreddin Fakhreddini, Hossein Mahjubi and several other artists on display.

A portion of the funds raised by the exhibition, which is scheduled to run until June 21, will be donated to the survivors of the flood.

The heavy rainfall in Fars, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, Khuzestan and several other provinces in western, southwestern and northeastern Iran in March led to severe flooding, which struck and damaged many cities and villages and left 78 people dead and hundreds displaced and injured.

Photo: A poster for art exhibition “The House of the Blessed”.

