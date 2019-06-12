Tabriz hosting 2 international exhibitions

TEHRAN - The 24th International Exhibition of Building Materials and Construction Machinery and Equipment (BUILDEXPO 2019) and 22nd International Exhibition of Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning Systems (HAICO 2019) are being held during June 11-14 in the northwestern city of Tabriz, IRNA reported.

Several Iranian exhibitors along with foreign companies from different countries including Turkey, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, Malaysia, Poland and Taiwan, are showcasing their latest products and services in these exhibitions.

Concrete and industrial machinery, tiles and ceramic, various types of flooring, elevators and related parts, switches and sockets, PVC and aluminum doors and windows, surveying equipment, different types of ceilings, wallpaper, moisture insulation, various types of automatic doors, engineering services, polypropylene pipes and fittings, radiator, aluminum radiator and other thermal and refrigerating appliances are being showcased in the exhibitions.

EF/MA