All nuclear deal parties must ‘equally’ honor their commitments: Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), must “equally” fulfil their commitments.

“All sides to the JCPOA must fulfil their commitments equally. If they cannot do so, they should understand that we can review the JCPOA and our obligations by using the mechanisms that the JCPOA has provided us,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

His comments came as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom that if Iran quits the JCPOA, it will be isolated.

Maas warned that Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA will be harmful to both Europe and Iran.

Mousavi said, “We agree on his comments about importance of the JCPOA to the international community and Europe. However, we do not understand his emphasis on unilateral implementation of a multilateral agreement by Iran.”

He noted that if the Europeans are concerned about keeping the JCPOA, they should urge all signatories to the deal to abide by the agreement.

“We advise those who are worried about Iran’s recent decision on the JCPOA to study clause 36 of the JCPOA once again and also study basic principles of law,” he pointed out.

On May 8, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from some aspects of the nuclear pact, saying that the country would no longer adhere to some of the limits on its nuclear activities. It also threatened to step up uranium enrichment if an agreement is not made within 60 days to protect it from the sanctions’ effects.

As stated in clauses 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, if the other side fails to meet its obligations, Iran is entitled to partially or completely end its commitments as well. So, Iran’s recent decision could be analyzed both on legal and strategic terms.

The German foreign minister was in Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Maas said in his meeting with Rouhani, “Germany opposes the U.S. policies against Iran and is making efforts to keep the JCPOA and fulfill its obligation.”

NA/PA