Advisor says U.S., Israel are main suspects for tanker incidents

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Friday that U.S. security services and Israel’s Mossad are the “main suspects” for endangering the security of oil export in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday morning, two commercial oil tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman, prompting the evacuation and rescue of dozens of crew members.

Amir Abdollahian, who served as Iran’s point man for Arab affairs for some years, said Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are adding fuel to the fire through their “stupidity”.

“US security services & Mossad main suspects for insecuring #PersianGulf/#OmanSea oil export. KSA, UAE, Bahrain stupidity fan the flame of violence in region,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

He added, “Iran powerfully protects national interests and regional stability, disappoints regional security's enemies” and force the U.S. to leave the region.

