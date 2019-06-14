Iran’s Abedini takes bronze at Asian Fencing Championships

TEHRAN – Mojtaba Abedini from Iran claimed a bronze medal on day two of the Asian Fencing Championships in Chiba, Japan.

The Iranian fencer secured a bronze medal in the sabre event alongside South Korean Ha Han-sol at the Chiba Port Arena.

The gold medal went to Korean representative Oh Sang-uk who defeated Wang Shi from China.

Action in the men's sabre and women's epee took place on Friday, while the men's epee and women's foil will be on Saturday.

Men and women's team events in the sabre, foil and epee will then be held on the final three days of the event, which concludes on Tuesday (June 18).