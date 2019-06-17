Iran men's team sabre win silver at Asian championship

TEHRAN – Iran claimed a silver medal at the men's team sabre at the Asian Fencing Championships in Chiba, Japan on Monday.

The men’s trio of Mojtaba Abedini, Mohammad Rahbari and Ali Pakdaman lost to South Korea’s Sanguk Oh, Bongil Gu and Hansol Ha 45-42 in their final in the Japanese city.

Japan provided some home cheer as Kenta Tokunan, Kento Yoshida and Kaito Streets beat China's Yingming Xu, Yinghui Yan and Shi Wang 45-39 to win bronze.

Abedini has already secured a bronze medal in the sabre event in the competition.

Team competitions in the men's épée and women's foil will conclude the Championships on Tuesday.