Zarand to hold second meteorite market in December

TEHRAN—The second meteorite market will be held in Zarand, Kerman province, during December 2025, said Abdolhossein Hemmati, an MP representing Zarand and Kouhbanan in the Iranian parliament.

He expressed the hope that the event will draw Kermani visitors and even draw domestic and foreign tourists, IRNA reported.

The lawmaker recalled that the national festival of meteorite was held in Zarand earlier this year, which led to the emergence of the first local market of meteorite.

“We will support this in Majlis, and the governor-general’s approach to this field is very valuable.”

“We plan to hold the local meteorite market twice a year.”

During his meeting with the Head of Zarand Cultural Heritage Department Mohammad Eslami, Hemmati appreciated the efforts made in holding the first meteorite festival in Zarand successfully. “The successful holding of this festival, with the dynamic participation of activists of these sectors from different regions of the country, and the reflections of this event, which led to the visibility of other tourism capabilities, including the geotourism area of Zarand and the existence of traces of the life of dinosaurs as the largest and oldest prehistoric animals, has created a double duty for us to help together so that Zarand city and Kerman province can benefit maximally from the results of such an event.”

“This measure showed that we have such a big capacity in our country. If it is planned well for drawing tourists, it will bring more benefits for the city, province and even the whole country.”

Eslami, for his part, said, “We sought to open a new window for the tourism industry, which brought good results through holding a meteorite market.”

He added that Kerman Cultural Heritage Department has conducted significant measures for turning Zarand into a pilot geopark across the country.

“We will be gradually witnessing to presence of activists from all over the world in Zarand. This will draw many tourists to the city and Kerman province.”

Zarand is located 75 kilometers off north of Kerman province.

KD

