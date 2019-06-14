Japanese prime minister visits National Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – During his landmark visit to Iran, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toured the National Museum of Iran on Thursday.

He visited various sections of the museum including the ones dedicated to prehistoric, ancient, and Islamic-era Iran as well as countless archaeological objects that chronicle the country’s juicy history.

Tokyo’s Ambassador to Tehran Mitsuo Saito and his Iranian counterpart Morteza Rahmani-Movahed accompanied the prime minister, CHTN reported.

Jebreil Nokandeh, director of the National Museum of Iran, and Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, a deputy for the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, presented the necessary explanations to the visitors, the reported said.

Abe signed the memorial book of the museum as well.

The prime minister arrived in Tehran Wednesday afternoon for talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in an attempt to cool U.S.-Iran tensions.

