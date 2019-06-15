Iran’s Exchange Stars League becomes international

TEHRAN- “Iran’s Exchange Stars League become international as we have requests for participation in the third round of the completion from some foreign universities”, an official with Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) announced in a press conference on Saturday.

Hassan Amiri, the vice chairman of the board at SEO and also the organization’s deputy for supervising the exchange markets and stock publishers, said: “We have received applications from Iraqi, Syrian and Omani universities for participation in the third edition of the event which will be held at Al Zahra University in Tehran from July 6 to August 21”, IRNA reported.

The official said that 36 teams from Iranian universities and four teams form the universities of the mentioned countries have been already applied for participation.

It is while the first edition was held through participation of 10 teams in 2017 which increased to 34 teams in the next year, he underlined.

Holding the first edition of this league was among the first-ever successful experiences of Iran’s stock market in Iranian calendar year of 1396 (March 2017-March 2018).

Organized by SEO and held at the place of the organization, the event started on July 24 and wrapped up on August 23, hosting students from the universities of Tehran, Sharif, Allameh Tabataba’i, Kharazmi, Khajeh Nasir, Al Zahra, Amir Kabir, Beheshti, Tarbiat Modarres and Azad.

Each team contained of four members, three college students and a supervisor who could be a professor leading the group and directing them to better investments in four areas.

The competition aimed at teaching the newbies the science of trade and stock exchange while developing the culture of entrepreneurship and job creation.

MA/MA