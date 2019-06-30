Sharif University of Technology to host ICT Challenge 3

TEHRAN – Sharif University of Technology will hold the ICT Challenge 3, the third edition of competition on ICT challenges, on August 16 and 17, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Focusing on one of ICT challenges in each edition, the event aims to identify talented participants in order to attract them to the market.

This edition focuses on new financial technologies, banking and electronic payment and urges entrepreneurs and talented professionals to bring their solutions for ICT challenges in this field.

Participants have 8 hours to solve the challenge proposed at the first stage and after that, 10 to 15 teams will compete at the second stage of the event.

During the second stage, innovation and creativity of the teams are assessed by the jury. Each team should present an innovative idea in the banking sector in ten minutes to a jury composed of experts and investors.

SB/MG