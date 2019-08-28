Iran’s Exchange Stars League’s winners announced

TEHRAN- The third round of Iran’s Exchange Stars League wrapped up by honoring winners at Al Zahra University on Tuesday evening, securities and exchange news agency (SENA) reported.

Teams of Islamic Azad University of Tehran (east branch), Khajeh Nasir University, and University of Ilam were ranked the first, second and third, respectively, after the 50-day competition with other teams from Iranian universities as well as universities of Oman, Turkey, Iraq and Syria.

The winners were honored during a ceremony attended by Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Shapour Mohammadi, Head of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) Ali Sahraei, and Head of Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) Amir Hamooni.

This round of the competition had been attended by 60 teams from Iranian universities and five teams from the universities of some other countries.

It is while the first edition was held through participation of 10 teams in 2017 which increased to 34 teams in 2018.

Holding the first edition of this league was among the first-ever successful experiences of Iran’s stock market in Iranian calendar year of 1396 (March 2017-March 2018).

The competition is aimed at teaching the newbies the science of trade and stock exchange while developing the culture of entrepreneurship and job creation.

It is an indication of university students’ intention for presence in the capital market, Yaser Fallah, the secretary of the headquarters for holding the league, stated in the Tuesday ceremony.

MA/MA