Raeisi calls on people, elites to help Judiciary improve

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi has called on the people and the elite to give feedback on judicial processes in order to help improve the performance of the body under his leadership

In a letter on Saturday, Raeisi underscored the role of public opinion in improving the efficiency of the country’s bureaucracy due to their access to different means of communication including the internet, the Tasnim news agency reported.

He said such public feedback could help the Judiciary become a “popular, revolutionary and anti-corruption” body.

The top judge said he will be making more calls for public comments on ways to initiate, amend, or complete certain legal processes, approaches, regulations and bylaws.

Raeisi also warned the country’s decision-makers not to make a miscalculation by ruining the opportunity for direct contact with the people through the internet, echoing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the invaluable opportunity provided by the cyber space should be seized.

In a decree in March, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Raeisi as the new head of the Judiciary. He was national attorney general and served as the chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, the organization managing the affairs of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shiite Imam.

