Guardian Council says ready to hold electronic elections

TEHRAN – The Guardian Council is prepared to hold electronic elections, its spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei said on Saturday.

“To the extent that the Interior Ministry is ready and the facilities and security of election are provided, we are ready to hold electronic elections,” Kadkhodaei told the Mehr news agency on Saturday.

He further said there is good coordination between the Guardian Council and the Interior Ministry with regard to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary election will be held on February 21, 2020.

The Guardian Council vets candidates for presidential, parliamentary, and Assembly of Experts elections and monitors elections.

MH/PA