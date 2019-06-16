Iranian theaters to celebrate Abbas Kiarostami’s birthday

TEHRAN – All the theaters across the country will pay tribute to filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami on June 22, concurrent with the late director’s birthday.

A short film is scheduled to be screened in memory of the legendary filmmaker before each screening at the theaters, the Directors Guild of Iran announced on Sunday.

In addition, “Along with Wind”, a documentary by Mehdi Shadizadeh about the life of Kiarostami and his artistic career, will go on screen on his birthday.

The film will go on screen at the Art and Experience Cinemas.

The documentary features interviews with several artists and literary figures, including Aidin Aghdashlu, Javad Mojabi, Leili Golestan and Kianush Ayyari.

Kiarostami died of cancer on July 5, 2016 at the age of 76.

Photo: Abbas Kiarostami in an undated photo.

