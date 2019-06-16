Shiraz meeting explores further cooperation with Hungary on tourism

TEHRAN – On Sunday, tens of Iranian tour operators and travel associates met with their Hungarian fellows in Shiraz, exchanging views on how to deepen cooperation in the tourism sector.

Shiraz Municipality will present prizes to Hungarian companies, which undertake maximum number of tours to the southern Iranian city, Mayor Heydar Eskandarpour said, IRNA reported.

The assembly was held form June 13 to 16 in close collaboration with Shiraz Municipality, the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, and the Iran-Hungary Friendship Association.

Hungarian invitees visited some Shiraz attractions as well.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. It was also the literary capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

AFM/MQ/MG