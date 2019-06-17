Moscow opposed to acts against JCPOA, envoy says

TEHRAN – Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan says his country is opposed to any act against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Dzhagaryan said that Iran and Russia should boost their economic cooperation to confront the U.S. brutal sanctions imposed against the two countries, the Mehr news agency reported.

Iran, China and Russia should develop their economic cooperation so that they can stand against anti-JCPOA activities, he added.

Dzhagaryan also noted that Moscow will continue trade ties with Iran and hoped other countries would do the same.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark deal and ordered sanctions against Iran.

Trump himself has acknowledged that it has waged an “economic war” against Iran in line with his government’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

The Trump administration has been threatening to punish any country that enters economic transactions with Iran.

MH/PA