IMIDRO to establish consortium to accelerate exploration projects

TEHRAN – Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said the organization is planning to establish a consortium in order to accelerate exploration projects in the mining sector.

“The consortium is going to help us in areas like exploration and identification of new mines and minerals,” ILNA quoted Khodadad Gharibpour as saying on Monday.

According to the official, based on the mining potentials and research and academic capabilities of the country’s provinces, 10 mining regions have been defined in order to manage projects and also utilize the country’s academic potentials in this industry.

Gharibpour noted that in the framework of the country’s Sixth National Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2021), efficiency, productivity and maximum utilization of the capacities of the country’s mining industry have been given great importance and so should be considered in every step from exploration up to the production processes.

“In all areas including human resources, this [efficiency] should be taken into account. For example, we are far behind in employee education in the coal sector. Many of the work-related accidents in this sector are due to the lack of education… that is why efficiency and productivity is a priority in all the IMIDRO agreements,” he said.

In late May, Gharibpour had said that the country’s mining sector currently requires 18 billion euros of investment.

“The mining sector is one of the country’s most profitable areas for investment so that 30 percent of the profits in the capital market is pertained to the mining and mineral sector,” he said.

IMIDRO currently has $3 billion worth of projects underway and it also intends to renovate 5,000 industrial units using 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) of investment during the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

EF/MA