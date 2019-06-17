Polish musician Martyna Kosecka to discuss contemporary music in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Polish composer and conductor Martyna Kosecka will be delivering a speech on contemporary music in a session to be held at the Beethoven Museum House tomorrow.

The lecture is part of an educational seminar, which will be held at the museum until Wednesday.

Kosecka is the wife of Iranian composer Idin Samimi-Mofakham who is also one of the participants in the Wednesday session.

Iranian musicians Hushyar Khayyam, Nader Mashayekhi, Sina Sedqi, Mohsen Saqafi and Mehdi Kazeruni will also attend the meeting.

The museum is located at No. 69, Mirza Shirazi St., off Karim Khan Ave.

Photo: Polish composer Martyna Kosecka in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW