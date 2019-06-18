Sovereignty of countries targeted by U.S.: Shamkhani

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that the U.S. “terrorist policies” have targeted the countries’ “identity” and “national sovereignty”, IRNA reported.

“The U.S. has destabilized security of the international system through unilateralism and extra-terrestrial sanctions and has been using financial and banking system as a weapon,” Shamkhani told an international security conference in the Russian city of Ufa.



Shamkhani said, “The U.S. administration has been turned into ministry of war by the U.S. Treasury,” adding the U.S. behavior can only be described as “economic terrorism”.

The top security official said that the U.S. has not only been pursuing the policy of toppling governments and destabilizing the countries, it has also been imposing secondary sanctions on all the countries based on its agenda of economic terror.

Shamkhani suggests that it is essential that the world “break up” the U.S. dominance over the global financial system.

“It is essential that the independent countries in the world adopt multilateral mechanisms and stand against this savage monster and stop it and break up the dominance of the U.S. over the world’s financial system,” he suggested.

Pointing to the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Shamkhani said Iran has scaled back partially from implementing the deal after waiting for one year to give the remaining parties a chance to keep the deal.

“We are happy this wise and logical behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been supported by most of the countries,” the security official noted.

On May 8, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from some aspects of the pact, saying that the country would no longer adhere to some of the limits on its nuclear activities. It also threatened to step up uranium enrichment if an agreement is not made within 60 days to shield it from the sanctions’ effects.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Monday that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium will exceed 300 kilograms by June 27.

Iran has said if the remaining parties to the deal, especially the European Union, shield Iran from the sanctions it will reverse its decision.

Referring to the U.S. blacklisting of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), he emphasized that the IRGC is part of the Iranian military and has a brilliant record in the fight against terrorism.

He added that the U.S. Army and intelligence agencies have been the biggest sponsor of terrorist groups in recent decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump labeled the IRGC as terrorist organization on April 8.

Immediately after the announcement, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council named the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) a terrorist organization, and the U.S. government a sponsor of terror.

