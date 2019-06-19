Water projects worth $166m being inaugurated in central Iran

TEHRAN – Eight water projects worth seven trillion rials (about $166.6 million) are being inaugurated in Isfahan Province, central Iran, by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian during a three-day visit started on Wednesday, ILNA reported.

According to Ardakanian, in addition to the finished projects, the energy ministry has 207 projects worth 87 trillion rials (over $2 billion) underway across Isfahan province, some of which are just started and some are halfway through.

The official mentioned pipeline water supply to rural areas as a priority project for the energy ministry in the region, saying this weak 60 villages were connected to the country’s water supply system through pipeline.

In early April, Ardakanian said that the investment in the country’s power and water sectors reached over 162.6 trillion rials (over $3.87 billion) in the last Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

According to Ardakanian, more than 1,115 villages were connected to the country’s pipeline water network and nine desalination plants were also inaugurated which would be able to supply 913,000 people with drinkable water.

Ardakanian visited Isfahan to attend the closing ceremony of the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting and the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference which were wrapped up on Tuesday in Isfahan.

EF/MA