Ambassadors’ wives tour Qazvin attractions

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, several wives of ambassadors to Iran made a one-day tour of Qazvin, visiting attractions and holding talks with local entrepreneurs of the ancient province.

Some wives of Iranian diplomats were also on the tour, which was conducted by Maryam Imanieh, the spouse of Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, ILNA reported.

They met with a group of female entrepreneurs and managers of economic enterprises exchanging views on females’ roles on Iran’s economy and its untapped potential in this regard, the report said.

The provincial capital, which has the same name, is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums and a handful of decent eating options. Famed for carpets and seedless grapes, the city was once the capital of the mighty Persian Empire under Safavids from 1548-98. For most foreign travelers Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

AFM/MG