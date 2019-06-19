Tabriz to host major exhibits of tourism, handicrafts

TEHRAN – The Iranian city of Tabriz, which was once an influential adherent of the Silk Road corridor and a gateway to Europe, is to play host to major exhibits of tourism and handicrafts, IRNA reported.

Tabriz is set to hold the 9th National Handicrafts Exhibition and the 1st Tourism Exhibition concurrently at Tabriz International Exhibition Center form July 2 to 6, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

A total of 210 stalls will be set up for the handicrafts exhibit that will run by artisans and craftspeople from all over the country, deputy provincial tourism chief said.

Some 50 pavilions is being made to host the tourism event, Farshad Behafarin added.

Talking about concurrent schedules for handicrafts and tourism exhibits, the official said, “We consider that an important factor for introducing talents, capacities and capabilities of the cultural heritage and tourism of East Azarbaijan province.”

“Considering the fact that Tabriz city has become one of the most important travel destinations in the past three years, this exhibition can be a platform for developing this industry in the province.”

Capital of East Azarbaijan province, Tabriz, which is well-soaked in history and culture for millennia, embraces several historical and religious sites, including Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

The ancient city was declared a world craft city of carpet weaving by the World Craft in 2016. It also bore the title of 2018 Islamic Tourism Capital last year.

Tabriz became the capital of the Mongol Il-Khan Mahmud Gazan (1295–1304) and his successor. Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, took it in 1392. Some decades later the Kara Koyunlu Turkmen made it their capital, it was when the famous Blue Mosque was built in Tabriz.

The city retained its administrative status under the Safavid dynasty until 1548, when Shah Tahmasp I relocated his capital westward to Qazvin. During the next two centuries, Tabriz changed hands several times between Persia and Ottoman Empire. During the World War I, the city was temporarily occupied by Turkish and then Soviet troops.

