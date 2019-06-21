“Brooklyn” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Irish author Colm Toibin’s novel “Brooklyn” has recently been published in Persian by Morvarid Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Denis Ajiri, the 2009 book is about a young girl, Eilis Lacey, who lives a boring life in a small town in Ireland with her mother and older sister Rose, until the day Rose introduces her to Father Flood, a priest who wants to help Eilis immigrate to America to find work.

When Eilis arrives New York, she has difficulty adjusting to her new life until she meets Italian-American Tony Fiorello. They begin dating and she gradually grows more comfortable living there as their romance becomes more serious.

“Brooklyn” won the 2009 Costa Novel Award, was shortlisted for the 2011 International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award and was longlisted for the 2009 Man Booker Prize. In 2012, The Observer named it as one of the 10 best historical novels.

Irish filmmaker John Crowley made a screen adaptation of the book in 2015 that won numerous awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Irish author Colm Toibin’s novel “Brooklyn”.

