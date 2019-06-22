Judiciary chief visits Imam Khomeini mausoleum

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi and number of other judicial officials on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution, to mark the start of Judiciary Week.

“This week is a good opportunity to once again review Imam’s views in order to administer justice in the society and form a society based on divine values,” Raisi said, according to ISNA.

Raisi said among the most important plans of the Judiciary are reducing entry of cases to the Judiciary, establishing a fair hearing, issuing fair verdicts and paying attention to the public rights.

“Fighting discrimination while administering justice is one of our plans,” he added.

MH/PA