Ayatollah Khamenei: Fight against corruption must continue

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that the campaign against corruption is at its height and it must continue.

“Without connivance, fight against corruption, which is at its height, must continue based on law, justice and without aggression and wrong against the innocent people,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a gathering of top judicial officials through a videoconference.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed satisfaction over the measures taken in the fight against corruption since last Iranian calendar year which ended on March 19, 2020.

Under the chairmanship of Ebrahim Raisi, the Judiciary has launched a campaign against financial corruption.

The Leader also attached great importance to transformation of the Judiciary in a balanced way with a focus on people’s power.

The Leader called transformation a continuous necessity, managed and combined with new perceptions and new initiatives. “This work should be based on Islamic and religious principles, otherwise the unfounded change will lead to vacillation and chaos.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also said transformation is very difficult in practice.

He noted that sometimes resistance is not out of ill-intention but out of incompetence or lack of patience and mood for fundamental changes.

“Of course, the opposition of those who benefit from the status quo, and the obstruction and machination of the intertwined network of corrupters and executors, also make it more difficult to make a change,” he stated.

Elsewhere, the Leader pointed to the important duties of the Judiciary enshrined the constitution, saying it is necessary to observe them.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called the issue of “revival of public rights” important and expressed satisfaction with the recent activities of the Judiciary in this regard, saying, “If prosecutors feel that public rights are being violated, they should step in and defend the rights of the people.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said, “Contrary to reality, Westerners in their movies show their courts venues for pure justice, but we do not use artistic and media capacities even in presenting the realities of the country, and sometimes we show the opposite.”

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about a 10-year sentence for those who destroy the symbols of slavery and racism, or the separation of immigrant children from their parents, the Leader noted, “Of course, there is no news of this lawlessness in most Western films.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution also underscored vigilance in the face of enemies' measures against the Iranian nation.

The Leader also pointed to the Coronavirus pandemic and criticized some citizens who consider it as disease finished, adding due to the sacrifices of medical and health personnel, as well as the voluntary efforts of people and the cooperation of the public, Iran was introduced as a successful country in the world, but this was related to the beginning of the outbreak and now, unfortunately, that movement and strive has been neglected by some people and officials.



Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the medical staff for their tireless work and said that the spread of the disease has exhausted health workers, saying it is fair to say that the Coronavirus should not cause economic problems, but if there is a lack of attention and widespread disease, economic problems will increase.

He stressed the need to take care of the country in all areas, including in the face of hostile American and British enemies, as well as in the face of European governments' actions.

"If we do our duties, we will succeed in doing anything by the God’s grace and the enemies will be unable to achieve their goals, and the result of the maximum pressure, in their own words, to bring the people to their knees, will be the fists of the Iranian nation on their chests and to push them back.”

He noted that sometimes resistance is not out of ill-intention but out of incompetence or lack of patience and mood for fundamental changes.

“Of course, the opposition of those who benefit from the status quo, and the obstruction and machination of the intertwined network of corrupters and executors, also make it more difficult to make a change,” he stated.

Elsewhere, the Leader pointed to the important duties of the Judiciary in the constitution, and considered it necessary to follow.

Ayatollah Khamenei called the issue of “revival of public rights” important and expressed satisfaction with the recent activities of the Judiciary in this regard, saying, “If prosecutors feel that public rights are being violated, they should step in and defend the rights of the people.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said, “Contrary to reality, Westerners in their movies show their courts venues for pure justice, but we do not use artistic and media capacities even in presenting the realities of the country, and sometimes we show the opposite.”

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about a 10-year sentence for those who destroy the symbols of slavery and racism, or the separation of immigrant children from their parents, the Leader noted, “Of course, there is no news of this lawlessness in most Western films.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution also underscored vigilance in the face of enemies' measures against the Iranian nation.

The Leader pointed to the Coronavirus issue and criticized some people who consider it to be over, noting that due to the sacrifices of medical and health personnel, as well as the voluntary efforts of people and the cooperation of the public, Iran was introduced as a successful country in the world, but this was related to the beginning of the outbreak and now, unfortunately, that movement and strive has been neglected by some people and officials.



Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the medical staff for their tireless work and said that the spread of the disease has exhausted health workers, adding that it is fair to say that economic problems should not be created by Corona, but if there is a lack of attention and widespread disease, economic problems will increase.

He stressed the need to take care of the country in all areas, including in the face of hostile American and British enemies, as well as in the face of European governments' actions.

"If we do our duties, we will succeed in doing anything by the God’s grace and the enemies will be unable to achieve their goals, and the result of the maximum pressure, in their own words, to bring the people to their knees, will be the fists of the Iranian nation on their chests and to push them back.”

NA/PA