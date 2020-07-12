Ayatollah Khamenei: All problems can be solved

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that all economic problems can be solved while suggesting that it is inadvisable that MPs insult executive officials.

“If self-reliance thinking and national confidence, especially among the youth, be on the rise and the country’s strong capabilities are tapped, and illusory hopes on outside borders… are weakened, I am quite confident that economic problems are solvable,” the Leader told the new parliament (Majlis) through a videoconference.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that “the Majlis should prioritize issues, avoid being drawn into marginal issues and also work honestly for the people.”

Efforts should “have tangible effect on the process of solving problems,” the Leader suggested.

“People are against conflicts between the three branches of government.” He also said that factional disputes will make the people upset, noting, “All of us must be united against enemy.”

The Leader also called the sitting parliament, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, “symbol of the people’s hope and expectation”.

He said people participated in the February parliamentary elections despite economic problems and the enemies’ propaganda, which shows the people’s hope for solving the problems is alive.

“Know the value of this important position,” the Leader advised.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that presence of “motivated, faithful, capable, educated and competent youths” in the parliament has made it very “good” and “promising”.

Elsewhere, he likened economic problems in the country to an “illness”.

“Undoubtedly, the country will beat this illness through its strength and defense power, as it is admitted by the enemies that they failed to reach their anti-Iran objectives through harshest sanctions and comprehensive pressure,” the Leader stated.

The Leader noted that “inflation, devaluation of the national currency, illogical price rise, problems of production enterprises and problems caused by sanctions” are among the issues that have made the people’s living, especially the poor and middle classes, difficult.

“It is never right to insult executive officials.” The Leader also pointed to the country’s capabilities, citing establishment of thousands of knowledge-based companies, implementation of hundreds of infrastructure projects, continuous inauguration of new projects as well as astonishing progress in the military industry and also advances in space technology as examples of the country’s high potential.

The Leader also called housing a key issue and said facilitating the marriage of the youth and increasing birth rate in order to prevent the aging of the population are among other important issues that should be addressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei attached great importance to relying on domestic capacities to solve the problems.

The main issues to solve are “production, employment, inflation, management of financial system, and non-reliance on oil revenue,” the Leader insisted.

Leader advises interaction among branches of government

Ayatollah Khamenei also advised interaction among the three branches of government.

The judiciary and executive bodies must implement the parliament’s approvals, he said, adding that the parliament must consider realities and capacities in its approvals.

“Relations between Majlis and executive officials must conform to law and religious law. It means that the Majlis has the right to question, but it is never right to insult executive officials and attribute something to them without knowledge. Some of these attributes are religiously forbidden,” the Leader asserted.

The Leader of Islamic Revolution was indirectly referring to insults against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif by some MPs in the Majlis on July 5. Zarif had been called to the parliament to answer some questions by MPs.

The Leader also said “all must know that conflicts among” the heads of state bodies “are harmful to public opinion.”

Ayatollah Khamenei insisted that all officials are duty-bound to maintain unity.

He said the enemies, especially the United States, are making the most efforts to bring the Iranian nation to their knees and it is essential to protect unity.

Elsewhere, the Leader said that the last year of any administration in office is very critical and it should fulfil its duties to the last day.

The presidential term of Hassan Rouhani will end in mid-summer of 2021.

Ayatollah Khamenei urges people to observe healthcare protocols

Ayatollah Khamenei also described an increase in number of the people infected by the coronavirus as “truly sad” and urged the people to observe healthcare protocols.

“All should play their part in the best way to break the chain of the outbreak and lead the country to the shore of safety,” he said.

NA/PA





