Judiciary voices readiness to help government to reduce economic problems

TEHRAN – Judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili said on Tuesday that the Judiciary is ready to help the administration to lessen the economic problems.

The Judiciary is ready to cooperate in the areas needed to resolve people’s problems even where the government has direct responsibility, Esmaeili said at a regular press briefing.

He said everyone should cooperate so that the most effective measures would be taken by the administration to implement necessary executive plans.

The spokesman also pointed to the Judiciary’s contribution to the administration’s efforts to collect taxes from major tax debtors.

Last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said all economic problems can be solved through self-reliance thinking and national confidence.

“If self-reliance thinking and national confidence, especially among the youth, be on the rise and the country’s strong capabilities are tapped, and illusory hopes on outside borders… are weakened, I am quite confident that economic problems are solvable,” the Leader told the parliament via videoconferencing on July 12.

The parliament should prioritize issues, avoid being drawn into marginal issues and also work honestly for the people, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

MH/PA