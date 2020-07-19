Rouhani says Iran able to pass the current difficult situation

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran is capable of passing this difficult situation.

“Despite complicated problems and impediments, the country is capable of passing this difficult situation,” he said during a meeting of the economic coordination headquarters.

Iran is under the harshest illegal sanctions in history by the United States. No country in the world has ever seen such a sanction.

The Trump administration’s illegal sanctions, which run contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, have closed all financial channels to Iran.

The sanctions are intended to choke off the Iranian economy.

The situation has become more complicated as the country is hit hard by the coronavirus, bring to halt some businesses and make hundreds of thousands jobless.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the economic terrorism against Iran has been promoted to “medical terrorism”.

Rouhani said, “The administration makes efforts to solve the country’s problems through a realistic view on the current difficult situation and reliance on domestic capabilities.”

The president said that the country will overcome problems and difficulties by experiences of experts and people and also cooperation among the three branches of the government.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on July 12 that all economic problems can be solved.

“If self-reliance thinking and national confidence, especially among the youth, be on the rise and the country’s strong capabilities are tapped, and illusory hopes on outside borders… are weakened, I am quite confident that economic problems are solvable,” the Leader told the new parliament (Majlis) through a videoconference.

He likened economic problems in the country to an “illness”.

“Undoubtedly, the country will beat this illness through its strength and defense power, as it is admitted by the enemies that they failed to reach their anti-Iran objectives through harshest sanctions and comprehensive pressure,” the Leader stated.

The Leader noted that “inflation, devaluation of the national currency, illogical price rise, problems of production enterprises and problems caused by sanctions” are among the issues that have made the people’s living, especially the poor and middle classes, difficult.

The Leader also pointed to the country’s capabilities, citing establishment of thousands of knowledge-based companies, implementation of hundreds of infrastructure projects, continuous inauguration of new projects as well as astonishing progress in the military industry and also advances in space technology as examples of the country’s high potential.

Ayatollah Khamenei attached great importance to relying on domestic capacities to solve the problems.

The main issues to solve are “production, employment, inflation, management of financial system, and non-reliance on oil revenue,” the Leader insisted.

NA/PA