Ayatollah Khamenei says economy should not be linked to foreign developments

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the country’s economy should not be linked to the foreign developments, because that would be a “strategic mistake”.

“One should not wait for removal of sanctions or result of a country’s elections to make planning for the economy,” the Leader told the cabinet members through a videoconference.

He added that impediments to production should be removed and more efforts should be made to solve problems.

The administration should use its last year in office as an opportunity to serve the people, the Leader of the revolution pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that production is the main key to solve problems such as “unemployment, inflation and decline of the national currency’s value”.

“You have to make the most effort in these areas,” he added.

He noted, “Of course, certain impediments such as sanctions and not being able to receive the oil sale’s revenue are not within the authority of the administration, however, many of the impediments are internal and must be removed seriously.”

The Leader said that excessive importation is an obstacle to production and described it as “very dangerous”.

He also noted that smuggling should be countered by armed forces, Judiciary and executive body.

The Leader suggested that coordination should also be strengthened in order to boost production.

‘U.S. is a failed role model’

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that various schools of thought have failed to rule over the United States, noting that the country is a “failed role model”.

“Human values such as health, justice and security are trampled on in the United States the most. They admitted in their electoral campaigns that 1 out of 5 children in the United States is hungry. Plus, the rate of insecurity and crimes is very high in the United States,” he explained.

He added, “In addition to internal and management problems, murder, warmongering and creating insecurity are common actions being taken by the Americans in Syria, Palestine, and Yemen, and before that in Iraq, Afghanistan and regions such as Vietnam and Hiroshima.”

He said that the rulers in the U.S. humiliate their country.

“The fact that the United States is being headed by people who are a source of humiliation for that country is another sign of the defeat of Western models and the decline of Western civilization in the world,” the Leader noted.

NA/PA