Ayatollah Khamenei: Economy must be new parliament’s priority

TEHRAN - In a message to Iran’s new parliament (Majlis) on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that attention must be paid to economy.

“In the area of economy, we have not got a favorable grade in achieving justice in the ‘decade of progress and justice’…. This unwanted reality must make all prioritize livelihood of the poor classes of the society,” the Leader said in his message to the parliament.

The message was read by Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpayegani, the head of Ayatollah Khamenei’s office.

The Leader noted that economy and culture are the top priorities of the country.

“Currently, economy and culture are on the top list of the country’s priorities.”

To solve economic problems, the Leader said, it is necessary to revise policies to boost employment, production, increase value of national currency and tame the inflation. He added that the general policies of the resistance economy must also be prioritized.

Ayatollah Khamenei also attached great importance to reducing reliance on oil revenues.

The Leader also suggested MPs to avoid being involved in disputes under the influence of personal and factional tendencies or dragged into ethnic or regional groups.

The Leader also pointed to the supervisory role of the parliament, saying, “My emphasis is on upholding piety, fairness and avoiding personal and factional hatred. Neither the right of a hard-working director or manager should be violated and nor a leniency (toward him).”

The Leader also advised new MPs to take revolutionary stance toward important international and domestic issues.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the new legislators to calm down public opinion in their parliamentary speeches and establish a brotherly interaction with the executive and judiciary.

In his message, the Leader also called on the MPs to abolish redundant and disturbing laws and avoid legislating abundant laws.

Elsewhere, he said that all must respect law.

Observing law is necessary to achieve objectives stated in the constitution and the parliament is obliged to pave the way for this purpose.

The country will achieve its sublime objectives if there is enough, proper, and implementable laws, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that Majlis will stand on “the top of affairs” if legislators be “active”, “clean”, “disciplined” and have a proper understanding of the country’s “condition and priorities”.

The new parliament, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, was opened on Wednesday.

NA/PA